Cataclysmic
Legendary Linear Fusion Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
48
Handling
31
Range
39
Aim Assistance
66
Inventory Size
37
Airborne Effectiveness
13
Recoil Direction
70
Zoom
25
Magazine
6
Impact
41
Reload Speed
25
