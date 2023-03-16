Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Call to Serve
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Handling
41
Range
41
Aim Assistance
58
Inventory Size
53
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
66
Zoom
20
Magazine
16
Impact
62
Reload Speed
45
Rounds Per Minute
180
