Cadenza-43
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
50
Handling
36
Range
35
Aim Assistance
66
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
70
Zoom
17
Magazine
34
Impact
29
Reload Speed
36
Rounds Per Minute
390
