Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Cadenza-11
Uncommon Pulse Rifle
Uncommon
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
43
Handling
36
Range
34
Aim Assistance
55
Inventory Size
45
Recoil Direction
62
Zoom
17
Magazine
33
Impact
29
Reload Speed
36
Rounds Per Minute
390
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2: Forsaken Ascendant Challenge Guide
Nerium
Destiny 2: Forsaken Review
Nerium