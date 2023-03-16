Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Butler RS/2
Uncommon Rocket Launcher
Uncommon
Arc Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
48
Handling
58
Aim Assistance
63
Inventory Size
16
Velocity
33
Recoil Direction
45
Zoom
20
Blast Radius
90
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
36
Rounds Per Minute
15
