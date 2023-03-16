Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Bushwhacker
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
Void Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
58
Handling
66
Aim Assistance
61
Inventory Size
28
Velocity
41
Airborne Effectiveness
6
Recoil Direction
50
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
70
Magazine
6
Reload Speed
54
Rounds Per Minute
100
