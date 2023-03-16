Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Burden of Guilt
Legendary Fusion Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
39
Handling
28
Range
38
Aim Assistance
52
Inventory Size
29
Airborne Effectiveness
8
Recoil Direction
55
Zoom
15
Magazine
6
Impact
70
Reload Speed
31
