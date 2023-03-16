Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Bump in the Night
Legendary Rocket Launcher
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
23
Handling
19
Aim Assistance
33
Inventory Size
40
Velocity
69
Airborne Effectiveness
7
Recoil Direction
74
Zoom
20
Blast Radius
20
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
58
Rounds Per Minute
25
