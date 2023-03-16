Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Broadsword Launcher
Legendary Rocket Launcher
Legendary
Arc Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
41
Handling
40
Aim Assistance
59
Inventory Size
48
Velocity
48
Airborne Effectiveness
3
Recoil Direction
48
Zoom
20
Blast Radius
50
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
44
Rounds Per Minute
20
