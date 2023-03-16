Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Brigand's Law
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
63
Handling
51
Range
20
Aim Assistance
59
Inventory Size
67
Airborne Effectiveness
14
Recoil Direction
95
Zoom
12
Magazine
15
Impact
35
Reload Speed
41
Rounds Per Minute
450
