Briar's Contempt (Adept)
Legendary Linear Fusion Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
47
Handling
31
Range
51
Aim Assistance
67
Inventory Size
39
Airborne Effectiveness
14
Recoil Direction
74
Zoom
23
Magazine
6
Impact
41
Reload Speed
25
