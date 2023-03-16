Just like the Horror Story, you can earn the BrayTech Werewolf by opening chests at the end of the Haunted Forest. Once you complete a run of this activity you will be transported to a platform that has six chests on it, five of which are locked. These locked chests can only be opened with a Cipher Decoder and can potentially reward players with either a random roll of the Horror Story or BrayTech Werewolf. These five chests are your only real method of farming this weapon. You cannot earn them any other way, so be prepared to spend a lot of time hunting down Cipher Decoders and running through the Haunted Forest.

Unfortunately, the drop rate for Cipher Decoders appears to be bugged or just comically low. Right now, you can earn these keys by completing Strikes, Crucible matches, Gambit matches, patrols, runs in the Menagerie, and Nightmare Hunts. Patrols currently are the fastest farming method, but this may change if the drop rate is buffed.

Braytech Werewolf God Rolls

Braytech Werewolf PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Appended Mag or Armor Piercing Rounds

Fourth Time's the Charm

Unrelenting or Vorpal Weapon

The Braytech Werewolf is a supremely potent PVE weapon thanks to its terrific combination of perks. In the first slot, I recommend going for Arrowhead Brake so you have better control over the recoil. Being able to consistently land critical hits synergizes wonderfully with Fourth Time's the Charm, giving us more bullets in our magazine. As for our magazine, Appended Mag is a great choice if you add more ammo into your clip, while Armor Piercing Rounds offers a nice boost to range with the added benefit of piercing through enemies. While I personally prefer Appended Mag to give us additional bullets, Armor Piercing Rounds is a decent secondary option.

For our primary perk, Fourth Time's the Charm is undeniably the best choice for PVE. The Werewolf has a base clip of 34 rounds, meaning if you hit every shot, you'll gain an extra 10 bullets in the magazine. This works wonderfully with our second perk Vorpal Weapon. Increased boss damage is always nice on any weapon, especially when we can keep feeding it more rounds with Fourth Time's the Charm. If you want to use another weapon for DPS, Unrelenting is a perk that doesn't get enough love. Being able to heal after rapid kills or defeating powerful combatants is terrific, especially in endgame content.

Braytech Werewolf PVP God Roll

Extended Barrel or Hammer-Forged Rifling

Richochet Rounds

Dynamic Sway or Slideshot

Tap the Trigger

Similar to almost every other PVP auto rifle in the game, we are looking for increased range and stability. Both Extended Barrel and Hammer-Forged Riling raise our range stat, but Extended Barrel gives us an additional boost to recoil control which is always nice. Richochet Rounds also raises our range stat, with the added benefit of causing our rounds to bounce off hard surfaces if we miss. Our first primary perk should either be Dynamic Sway or Slideshot, as they boost our weapon's stability. Both are extremely useful, but if you slide a lot then the latter perk definitely worth considering. Finally, you'll want Tap the Trigger to ensure your opening volley always hits its target. Combining this with either of the two stability perks turns the Braytech Werewolf into an absolute monster.