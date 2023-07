"Most of the scientists here aren't accustomed to the cold. Me? I grew up way north, so this is nothing new. But, being a respectable researcher, I've put a lot of thought into coming up with a solution. The new thermal grips will keep even the most cold-blooded would-be adventurer warm, and provide a nice boost to muscular performance. Also: great for throwing snowballs. ”

—Head Researcher, BrayTech R&D