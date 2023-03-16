"Elsie's here from Weapons R&D to lend us a hand. She'll be taking over the project until the next milestone, and hopefully get rid of our little jamming problem in the treads." "Elsie… as in Elsie Bray?" "You know another Elsie?" "No, I just… well, she's basically an engineering legend around here!" "You're a professional, not some fanboy. Do what she says, and use this opportunity to learn." "Right. Of course." "Any other questions?" "Does my hair look OK?" "Get out of my office."