"Me and the others got to take the new snow treads out for a test drive today! We were in a cheeky mood, so we decided to have a race. Things were going well until Willums cracked the glacier—these treads step heavy! Luckily they handle great on ice and we were able to rappel down to save him. The only thing he really hurt was his pride. But like the engineers said, great in ice and snow. A real pair of lifesavers!"

—Intern, BrayTech R&D