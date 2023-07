"The Fabrication Laboratory has created a new synthetic for the lining of the researcher gear. Many of the field researchers have noted that the equipment provided during the last cycle is grossly inadequate at providing necessary elemental protection, and the models with the new lining hope to mitigate this. Med-Lab also echoes concern, hoping the new models reduce the amount of frostbite they've been treating."

—Fabrication Specialist, BrayTech R&D