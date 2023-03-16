Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

BrayTech Osprey

"Did you find anything strange about the latest Warmind hashes?" "Not really. What's the issue?" "Something just seems off. What kind of enemy is this intended for?" "Isn't that the whole point of the Warmind? It knows better than we do. We just do what it tells us to do." "And you're okay with that?" "Heck yeah! My job's never been easier. I have more time for the kids." "Take this seriously. We're building weapons here, not toys." "You worry too much."

Launcher Barrel Slot

Smart Drift Control

This barrel is broadly optimized for firing control. • Moderately controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases projectile speed

Quick Launch

This weapon's barrel provides faster projectiles and much faster aiming. • Greatly increases handling speed • Increases projectile speed

Linear Compensator

This weapon's launch barrel is well-balanced. • Slightly increases projectile speed • Slightly increases blast radius • Slightly increases stability

Hard Launch

This weapon's launch barrel is optimized for projectile speed. • Greatly increases projectile speed • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases blast radius

Countermass

This weapon is weighted for vertical recoil. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed

Confined Launch

This weapon's launch parameters are particularly stable. • Greatly increases stability • Increases blast radius • Decreases projectile speed

Volatile Launch

This weapon is optimized for an especially explosive payload. • Greatly increases blast radius • Slightly decreases handling speed • Slightly decreases projectile speed

