BrayTech Osprey
Stats
Lore
"Did you find anything strange about the latest Warmind hashes?" "Not really. What's the issue?" "Something just seems off. What kind of enemy is this intended for?" "Isn't that the whole point of the Warmind? It knows better than we do. We just do what it tells us to do." "And you're okay with that?" "Heck yeah! My job's never been easier. I have more time for the kids." "Take this seriously. We're building weapons here, not toys." "You worry too much."
Launcher Barrel Slot
Smart Drift Control
This barrel is broadly optimized for firing control. • Moderately controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases projectile speed
Quick Launch
This weapon's barrel provides faster projectiles and much faster aiming. • Greatly increases handling speed • Increases projectile speed
Linear Compensator
This weapon's launch barrel is well-balanced. • Slightly increases projectile speed • Slightly increases blast radius • Slightly increases stability
Hard Launch
This weapon's launch barrel is optimized for projectile speed. • Greatly increases projectile speed • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases blast radius
Countermass
This weapon is weighted for vertical recoil. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed
Confined Launch
This weapon's launch parameters are particularly stable. • Greatly increases stability • Increases blast radius • Decreases projectile speed
Volatile Launch
This weapon is optimized for an especially explosive payload. • Greatly increases blast radius • Slightly decreases handling speed • Slightly decreases projectile speed