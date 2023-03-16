Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Bottom Dollar
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
28
Handling
31
Range
60
Aim Assistance
66
Inventory Size
59
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
85
Zoom
14
Magazine
8
Impact
92
Reload Speed
25
Rounds Per Minute
120
