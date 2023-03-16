The [Techeuns] are poor company. Like me, they are [Taken]. But I am [Riven]. My thoughts are my own. They do not speak to me. When they open their mouths, they emit ugly sounds. Incomprehensible.

I am afflicted by tedious repetition.

But today I have a visitor. She reminds me of the [King]. Yet subtler. Nothing announces her arrival. Her will does not flow through the system in open challenge against her enemies.

Though there are many here she would call enemy.

And her will would not flow. It would crash.

I did not notice her. That means [the light] did not notice her.

She knows that though I am [Taken], I am beholden to no one. So I ask her if she wishes to take up those strings.

She does. And I take a new shape. My cage loses its purpose.

I can tell this is not a part of her grand design. This is an introduction. She is at play.

Through our new bond, I glimpse her intention.

And I hope she remains at play.

Most of those who [bargain] with me do not win.

She releases vibrant, unrestrained bursts of air from her face. I do not.