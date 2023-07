You've gone to great lengths to hide your movements. I know, because I've been tracking you, not out of any kind of obsession; I just need to know what you're doing. It might affect my plans.

But I'm curious to know—are you hiding because of me? Is there some reason you don't want me to see you? I'm not upset about it, but you should know—I'm not hiding from you. If you want to understand what I'm doing, you need but look.