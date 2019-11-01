"Jarus, you simply are wrong." "We will agree to disagree, my lord." "Your palate simply lacks the sophistication to detect the notes in your world's drink!" "I am Sindû. It was crafted for my palate, my lord." "But you simply do not taste all of this. It's impossible." "I do not currently taste anything, my lord." "Well, we must fix that."

In the silence of space, a nearby explosion rocked God's Will. Jarus narrowed his eyes. "My lord, I have an issue to tend to."

"I shall save your drink for you." The cockpit monitor flickered from Calus's face to a radar. Small red triangles blinked onscreen as an alarm took up its shrill cry. Jarus pulled a visor down in front of him and fired the ship's thrusters.