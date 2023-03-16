Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Boots of Feltroc

Stats

Lore

As with the Fulminator after her, I gifted Feltroc with a second skin—a battle harness that allowed her to stride with the physical dimensions of the average bipedal Loyalist. I had intended it to be an asset to her, a means to faster preparation with her armory of weapons, a place to store additional tools, and allow her to enter combat with the ergonomics of a "standard" soldier.

She told me she preferred it because it gave her enemies a fair shot at her head. I enjoyed her company immensely.

—Calus, Emperor of the Cabal

