As with the Fulminator after her, I gifted Feltroc with a second skin—a battle harness that allowed her to stride with the physical dimensions of the average bipedal Loyalist. I had intended it to be an asset to her, a means to faster preparation with her armory of weapons, a place to store additional tools, and allow her to enter combat with the ergonomics of a "standard" soldier.

She told me she preferred it because it gave her enemies a fair shot at her head. I enjoyed her company immensely.

—Calus, Emperor of the Cabal