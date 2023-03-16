Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Blue Shift
Legendary Rocket Launcher
Legendary
Solar Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
58
Handling
63
Aim Assistance
69
Inventory Size
30
Velocity
43
Airborne Effectiveness
3
Recoil Direction
40
Zoom
20
Blast Radius
90
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
39
Rounds Per Minute
15
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
PS Plus Premium Games Guide: PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, Classic Games List (September 2022)
Diego Arguello
FFXIV Raid Guide: The Weeping City of Mhach
Mike Williams