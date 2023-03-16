Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Blasphemer

Details
Perks

Stats

Lore

The Pit. The depths where light dies and Light is a sin greater than heresy. There, in the crimson palaces of ancient legions where the plotters of ruin gaze with keen eye upon the harsh caress of beauteous carnage. There, where the armies of marrow clash for the honored glory of oblivion or its opposite—evolution through pain, evolution through force of will and the shattering of all deemed unworthy by the right of blade and fist and heel and tooth and claw. The Pit. The sunken paradise of blood and dust where a Prince was once celebrated with the gift of slaughter, his sword dulled upon the rigid bone of violent sacrifice. There, where a lost Swarm sought a new King of Depths, Lord of Chaos and Ruin. There, in the absence of He Who Mastered Shapes, where that Hidden Swarm found themselves unfit for the logic's prize, where no champion could stand, where a heartbroken Daughter looked upon sin and saw not damnation but the desperate lie of its other. There, in the deepest chambers of decay, proud Hashladûn found salvation in the twisting of the logic's truth. The Pit. The sacred hollow where the Daughters of the Breaker of Worlds, the beloved Granddaughters of the Taker of Will, denied the logic. There, where a shattered champion—a failure according to all that was holy—was resurrected. Not to rule, but to ensure that a tattered lineage held claim to a broken throne through force and lies and war—a joining of the Three. The Pit. The temple where mighty Zulmak fought and died and was risen—no longer a champion, no longer anything but death born of lies and bred anew to conqueror life until life was no more.

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Harbinger Title Guide - All Required Triumphs for Shadowkeep Title
Dillon Skiffington
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 is Overhauling Shotgun Targeting, How Your Favorite is Affected
Dillon Skiffington