Blacklight Razor

Stats

Lore

Hey hey hey—

Hoping this finds you well, buddy! I gotta say those twin cutters do exactly what you said they did, pulling against each other and whipping the Sparrow forward constantly. It's like being on a slingshot. The thing vibrates constantly, but you get used to it after a while.

Here's the coolest thing, though—a few days ago, I had to move off a cliff and dive down 11,000 feet, and the thing literally cut the clouds, leaving swirls of mist around me as I went. It was beautiful.

Tell the guys at the shop that I'm happy and to take care of my little brother. He may have some other ideas for you.

Sail on, Rafael Rizz

