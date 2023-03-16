Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Black Tiger-2sr
Rare Scout Rifle
Rare
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
37
Handling
27
Range
20
Aim Assistance
57
Inventory Size
48
Recoil Direction
55
Zoom
20
Magazine
16
Impact
45
Reload Speed
35
Rounds Per Minute
260
