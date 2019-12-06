Three months after the Taken War…

Hallam found her in the washroom closest to the Black Hull entrance.

"We're going to be late."

Petra sat on the sink, eyes dry, shoulders squared. "I'm not going."

Hallam let his Paladin-straight posture relax a little. "The Regent-Commander should probably attend the late prince's memorial. The Crows will want to see you. I hear they've commissioned a sword in his honor."

"If I go, it's as good as saying he's dead. As good as saying Mara's dead."

"Well," Hallam exhaled. "Aren't they?"

Petra ground her teeth. Then: "But I want people to believe."