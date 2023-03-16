Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Bite of the Fox
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
20
Handling
25
Range
70
Aim Assistance
41
Inventory Size
38
Airborne Effectiveness
4
Recoil Direction
68
Zoom
43
Magazine
3
Impact
90
Reload Speed
25
Rounds Per Minute
72
