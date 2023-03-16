Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Better Devils
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
42
Handling
40
Range
40
Aim Assistance
75
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
88
Zoom
14
Magazine
10
Impact
84
Reload Speed
40
Rounds Per Minute
140
Related Posts
Destiny 2: How to get Luna's Howl and Not Forgotten
Scott Duwe
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 Exotic Catalyst Guide: Black Talon & Lord of Wolves Catalysts Unlocked
Dillon Skiffington