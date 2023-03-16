Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Berenger's Memory
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
Void Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
24
Handling
16
Aim Assistance
30
Inventory Size
28
Velocity
48
Airborne Effectiveness
6
Recoil Direction
70
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
20
Magazine
5
Reload Speed
21
Rounds Per Minute
150
