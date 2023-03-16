Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Bequest
Legendary Sword
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
0
Guard Resistance
0
Ammo Capacity
60
Range
40
Inventory Size
0
Guard Efficiency
0
Swing Speed
40
Charge Rate
70
Zoom
0
Magazine
50
Impact
70
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt Loot Table - What Each Encounter Drops
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2: Forsaken Ascendant Challenge Guide
Nerium
Destiny 2: Forsaken Review
Nerium