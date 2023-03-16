Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Beloved
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
46
Handling
47
Range
50
Aim Assistance
68
Inventory Size
36
Airborne Effectiveness
3
Recoil Direction
77
Zoom
40
Magazine
4
Impact
70
Reload Speed
38
Rounds Per Minute
90
Related Posts
Beloved Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
The 7 Best Weapons You Can No Longer Craft in Destiny 2
merritt k
The 10 Best Weapons for Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2 (February 2023)
merritt k