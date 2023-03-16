Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Belfry Bounty
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
37
Handling
38
Range
43
Aim Assistance
63
Inventory Size
39
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
52
Zoom
40
Magazine
4
Impact
70
Reload Speed
40
Rounds Per Minute
90
