Beidenhander
Legendary Submachine Gun
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
37
Handling
24
Range
49
Aim Assistance
56
Inventory Size
29
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
94
Zoom
15
Magazine
26
Impact
25
Reload Speed
21
Rounds Per Minute
600
