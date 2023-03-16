The ground ruptured and sizzled as Scorch Cannons and Wire Rifles pummeled my cover from all directions. Fallen war cries echoed through their endless ranks; despair grew within me, but with it came a whisper. An offer. I closed my eyes and accepted.

The cold embraced me, dimming the sounds of battle into reverberant echoes, thin and distant. I flexed my gauntlets and felt the roar of glaciers grinding against the bones of the world.

I crashed my fists into the earth and frozen obelisks erupted, encasing Dregs and Vandals into helpless effigies. I gazed through the crystals enveloping my enemies, and in the myriad refractions, I saw their fear. I felt their desperate will to escape my grip, and in the moment before release, I shattered it.