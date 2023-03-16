Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Bayesian MSu
Rare Pulse Rifle
Rare
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
47
Handling
38
Range
35
Aim Assistance
57
Inventory Size
45
Recoil Direction
66
Zoom
17
Magazine
34
Impact
29
Reload Speed
38
Rounds Per Minute
390
