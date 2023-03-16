Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Battle Scar
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
48
Handling
66
Range
29
Aim Assistance
72
Inventory Size
53
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
43
Zoom
17
Magazine
31
Impact
27
Reload Speed
54
Rounds Per Minute
450
