Basilisk
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
Arc Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
35
Handling
42
Range
31
Aim Assistance
70
Inventory Size
53
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
64
Zoom
12
Magazine
7
Impact
65
Reload Speed
65
Rounds Per Minute
140
