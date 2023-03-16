Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Ballyhoo Mk.27
Rare Hand Cannon
Rare
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
46
Handling
42
Range
35
Aim Assistance
67
Inventory Size
47
Recoil Direction
86
Zoom
14
Magazine
10
Impact
84
Reload Speed
38
Rounds Per Minute
140
Related Posts
Destiny 2: Forsaken Ascendant Challenge Guide
Nerium
Destiny 2: Forsaken Review
Nerium
Destiny 2 Update Fixes a Lot of the Stuff You Hate
Dillon Skiffington