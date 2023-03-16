Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Azimuth DSu
Rare Hand Cannon
Rare
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
17
Handling
23
Range
50
Aim Assistance
57
Inventory Size
48
Recoil Direction
88
Zoom
14
Magazine
7
Impact
92
Reload Speed
20
Rounds Per Minute
120
