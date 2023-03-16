Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Autumn Wind
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
47
Handling
25
Range
32
Aim Assistance
80
Inventory Size
58
Airborne Effectiveness
15
Recoil Direction
63
Zoom
17
Magazine
37
Impact
23
Reload Speed
34
Rounds Per Minute
540
