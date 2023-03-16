Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Austringer
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
59
Handling
47
Range
46
Aim Assistance
75
Inventory Size
53
Airborne Effectiveness
13
Recoil Direction
95
Zoom
14
Magazine
11
Impact
84
Reload Speed
46
Rounds Per Minute
140
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Austringer Guide - Chalice of Opulence Rune Recipe & God Roll
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Austringer Guide - Austringer God Roll & How to Get It
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 Spoils of War Guide — Werner 99-40 Bounty, Lost Treasure
Ginny Woo