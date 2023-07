Ghost, record this.

Trial 1: I am now putting the Astrocyte Verse on my

Ending

Beginning of all endings

Dying into infinite composite

All nothings begin therewhen

Fear is very small and it is everywhy and it is not fear it is a brutal spark a nerve ending straining under weight multimyr iteration could not foresee even though it is just that because there is no other—

Acausals whickering away become jagged umami zeroes

Awe yourself toward reddening shift

For

We

Am

Aaaaaaah

Aaaaaah

AAAAAAH

[Ghost note: key of Eb minor]

[silence lasting 4.22 minutes]

Good work, Ghost. Now, let's go again.

Trial 93. I am now putting the Astrocyte Verse on my head—