Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Astral Horizon (Adept)
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
-
Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
27
Handling
28
Range
24
Aim Assistance
34
Inventory Size
40
Airborne Effectiveness
5
Recoil Direction
62
Zoom
12
Magazine
4
Impact
80
Reload Speed
33
Rounds Per Minute
55
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Astral Horizon Guide - God Roll & How to Get It
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 is Overhauling Shotgun Targeting, How Your Favorite is Affected
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Guide - Dates, Rewards, Sparrow Unlock
Dillon Skiffington