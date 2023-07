"Be patient, Ouros. It will come in time."

"Why does the Forge not choose me? I'm already blessed by Light. I'm here. I wish to serve."

"We all have our place in the world. One day, you could be our next Magistrate. The Order would look to you for guidance."

"Ha! As if. I don't want to be some stuffy old leader, I'd probably have to speak—"

"Properly? Yes, I imagine so. I can see the fire that burns within you. I'll let you in on a little secret: speaking properly isn't the same as being proper.”

“I don't understand."

"The City dwellers think us wild, untamed. They believe that theirs is the only proper society in this age. We are not savages; we follow the Light like the others. But we forge our own path. That is what it means to be a Sunbreaker."

"I don't care what the City dwellers think. I want to fight."

"Fight you shall. But a hammer takes strength to wield. Strength in body, strength in mind. You will find the Forge in time, Ouros."