Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Arms of Optimacy
Legendary Gauntlets
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
The Vainguard, a Destiny Fashion Column: Gotta Go Fast Edition
merritt k
Destiny 2 Season of the Lost Mods Guide - New Seasonal, Stasis, Ghost Mods
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Lantern of Osiris Guide - All Seasonal Artifact Mods, A Matter of Time Quest
Dillon Skiffington