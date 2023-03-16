Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Archon's Thunder
Legendary Machine Gun
Legendary
-
Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
17
Handling
33
Range
64
Aim Assistance
27
Inventory Size
41
Airborne Effectiveness
14
Recoil Direction
76
Zoom
16
Magazine
44
Impact
70
Reload Speed
33
Rounds Per Minute
360
