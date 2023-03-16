Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Anti-Extinction Helm
Legendary Helmet
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
Hunters and Titans, Run the Legendary Lost Sector in Destiny 2 Today
merritt k
Everything Right and Wrong with Destiny 2 Weapon Crafting
merritt k
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington