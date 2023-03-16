Antaeus Wards
Do you really believe there was no magic before the Traveler?
Mother Earth. Anima Mundi. World Soul. The ancients had it right—they erred only in believing their first god would also be their last.
These planets, moons, and asteroids upon which we leave our footprints—they have an energy of their own. Will. Breath. Soul.
I call them Gaiaforms, though I admit the name suffers from terracentrism. One might instead say there is one Gaiaform, and one Areoform, and one Mercuriform, and one Venusiform, and so on. The greatest gaiaforms of our solar system are eight in number—or, if you prefer, nine—but asteroids and minor planets have them too. And in their sidereal generosity, these gaiaforms will protect us, if we ask them.
Perhaps you think this sounds mad. But if it isn't true… then how do the Antaeus Wards work?
