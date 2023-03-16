Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Antaeus Wards

Do you really believe there was no magic before the Traveler?

Mother Earth. Anima Mundi. World Soul. The ancients had it right—they erred only in believing their first god would also be their last.

These planets, moons, and asteroids upon which we leave our footprints—they have an energy of their own. Will. Breath. Soul.

I call them Gaiaforms, though I admit the name suffers from terracentrism. One might instead say there is one Gaiaform, and one Areoform, and one Mercuriform, and one Venusiform, and so on. The greatest gaiaforms of our solar system are eight in number—or, if you prefer, nine—but asteroids and minor planets have them too. And in their sidereal generosity, these gaiaforms will protect us, if we ask them.

Perhaps you think this sounds mad. But if it isn't true… then how do the Antaeus Wards work?

Trait Slot

Machine Gun Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Rocket Launcher Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Sniper Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Shotgun Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Hand Cannon Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Distribution

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Bomber

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Oversize Weapon Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Light Arms Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Power Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Energy Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Kinetic Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Dynamo

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Outreach

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Bomber

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Traction

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Perpetuation

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Sniper Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Submachine Gun Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Sidearm Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Shotgun Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Scout Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Rocket Launcher Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Pulse Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Linear Fusion Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Hand Cannon Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Grenade Launcher Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Fusion Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Bow Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Auto Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

