Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Annihilating Guard
Legendary Gauntlets
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
With Beyond Light, I Care More About the Story of Destiny Than Playing It
Nerium
Sepulture (Normal): FF14 Eden Raid Guide – Boss Strategy & Tips
Nerium
Destiny 2 Glorious Title Guide - All New Crucible Seal Triumphs
Dillon Skiffington